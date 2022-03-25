Tara Sutaria proves that brown is her colour as she shares a gorgeous reel; Aadar Jain REACTS

After her role in Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria garnered a lot of fans. Tara's celebrity grew practically overnight, and she hasn't looked back since. Tara's beauty, in addition to her acting abilities, is a hot topic among her followers. She also has a sizable social media following and uses Instagram to provide peeks of her daily life. Tara is currently working on a number of projects, including the highly anticipated Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, who previously starred in the first film as the protagonist. Today, Tara posted a gorgeous reel as she got ready and oh my, we are obsessed!

In the reel, Tara first gave us a glimpse of her entire attire: from brown heels, chocolate brown, short dress to her brown accessories. Yep, an all-brown ensemble! Then, she walked confidently out of a door, making our hearts stop and taking our breath away. As soon as she posted the reel, it went viral. Fans from all over poured their love for the gorgeous celebrity. Aadar Jain couldn’t resist himself and wrote, “Yummy”. On the other hand, her Ek Villain Returns co-star Arjun Kapoor humorously wrote, “Melody is chocolatey…” Apart from that, her fans bombarded her numerous sweet comments.

Check Tara's reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. Tara will also be seen in the film Ek Villain 2 along with Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor.

