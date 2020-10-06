Tara Sutaria recounts her outdoor shoot days as she shares a stunning throwback PHOTO

Tara Sutaria made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. Meanwhile, check out one of the throwback pictures of the actress on Instagram.

Despite being just two films old, Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The stunning beauty ventured into the world of Bollywood in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. The audience undoubtedly loved her stint as Mridula ‘Mia’ Chawla in the movie. Post that, the actress once again mesmerized everyone with her brilliant acting prowess in Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle that is worth a glimpse. Tara is seen posing for the camera with a little bit of wilderness in the background. The gorgeous beauty is wearing an embellished ivory gold sleeveless top teamed up with a black and white thigh-high slit skirt. The actress leaves her wavy hair open and opts for a peachy makeup look that can be seen in the picture.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s throwback picture below:

The actress grabbed headlines sometime back when she made her relationship with beau Aadar Jain official on social media. The actress shared a lovey-dovey picture with the latter on his birthday and wished him on the special occasion. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, the actress is currently gearing up for her next project which is Tadap co-starring newcomer Ahan Shetty. On the other hand, she has also been roped in for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.

