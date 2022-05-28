Tara Sutaria recreates her childhood PHOTO with sister Pia and her friend; Says 'some things never change'

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular starlets in Bollywood currently. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 2019 film, Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Since then, Tara has been featured in several movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The actress is quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on it.

Now, a few hours back, the Marjaavaan actress shared a picture with her sister Pia Sutaria and her friend Mishal Hirani. In it, they were seen recreating their childhood photo as they happily posed for the camera. Tara captioned it: "Twenty two years later.. some things never change.. @mishal.hirani @piasutaria I am so proud of the people we have become!!!! Here’s to always being silly, picking up where we left off and loving each other through everything," she also added a black heart emoji.



Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Ahmed Khan's action film, Heropanti 2, which also featured Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The film was a sequel to the 2014 film with the same name. Next, she will star in Ek Villain 2, with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani. It is a spiritual sequel to Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The film is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 29 July 2022.

