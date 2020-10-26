Tara Sutaria remembers her 'first shot' for SOTY 2 with a gorgeous BTS photo; Beau Aadar Jain loves it

Tara Sutaria made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 last year. The actress recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of her first shot for the film and left beau Aadar Jain impressed.

Actress Tara Sutaria is among the stars who have managed to leave a mark right from their start in showbiz. Tara made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 that came out in 2019 and since then, she has won the hearts of her fans. Now, the actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares gorgeous photos of her that leave fans in awe. And once again, Tara did the same as she took a trip down memory lane and remembered her first shot for her film Student Of The Year 2.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a gorgeous photo of herself taken by designer Manish Malhotra. In the throwback photo, we could see Tara clad in a crop top with a matching skirt. In between the takes, the actress could be seen getting her hair and makeup done in the stunning behind-the-scenes photo clicked by the designer. Remembering the same, Tara thanked the designer and missed her makeup artist.

Tara shared the photo on her handle and wrote, "In between takes for what was probably my first shot of SOTY2. Taken by @manishmalhotra05 who made the day more special just by being in it.. and @ayeshadevitre I miss you Ayeshi!!!!" Tara's beau Aadar Jain could not resist liking the gorgeous photo along with a few other colleagues.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's post:

Meanwhile, the gorgeous star was last seen in Marjaavan with . Now, she will be seen with Ahan Shetty in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. Apart from this, Tara also has Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and . The actress had been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, off late, she too has been spotted several times in the city. Recently, Tara jetted off from the city and headed to Dubai.

