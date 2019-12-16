Tara Sutaria resembles Vidya Balan says Milan Luthria

Filmmaker Milan Luthria says actress Tara Sutaria reminds him of Vidya Balan, whom he directed in the 2011 hit, "The Dirty Picture".

Luthria is currently working with Tara on "Tadap", the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film "RX100". "Tadap" marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. "Nostalgia can be eerie. It gives you goosebumps when it catches up in unexpected ways. Tara's audition wasn't planned. She flew in from somewhere and on the spur of the moment I asked her to do the scene from 'The Dirty Picture' in which Vidya shows Emraan Hashmi her old pictures and they are attracted to each other for the first time," Luthria said.

"She did it effortlessly and very quickly, and I was transported back to the day of the actual shoot. It was one of the most talked-about scenes from the film. Then, just a couple of days back on set in Mussoorie, she (Tara) was talking about how she is a huge fan of Vidya and the film, and (that she) has seen it eight to nine times. She couldn't believe she got to do audition on a scene from the film," he added.

The Telugu version of "RX 100", which released last year, stars Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. The film is a love story with an interesting twist. "Tadap" is scheduled to release next year.

