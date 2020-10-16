Tara Sutaria returns to work amid COVID 19 & drops PIC from the dubbing studio; Says 'Hello' to her old friend

Tara Sutaria took to social media to share a photo from the dubbing studio. The actress shared a glimpse of her dubbing session as she resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic.

Actress Tara Sutaria has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. While the lockdown was in force, the actress stayed in with her family. However, post the unlock, Tara has been spotted in the city several times. Now, it appears as if the Marjaavaan star has resumed work as she recently took fans inside her dubbing session. Not just this, she shared a photo of her 'old friend' from the dubbing session and left fans excited about her return to work.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tara shared a photo of her dubbing mic. We can see the dubbing mic in the frame while the actress kept herself away from the photo. She wrote, "Hello old friend." With it, the actress also joined the league of other actors who have resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Often, while staying at home, Tara kept her fans updated with her fun shenanigans at home with her family on social media.

Now that the actress has returned to work fans are waiting to see her back on the screen. Tara was last seen in and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Marjaavaan. She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, she also has Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain 2. It stars John Abraham, and apart from Tara. The film is a sequel to Ek Villain that starred and Sidharth Malhotra. In the sequel, Tara's singing talent also may be explored as her role would demand the same. The film is yet to go on floors.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's old friend photo:

Also Read|Tara Sutaria REVEALS she laughs at her own jokes as she shares a photo flashing her infectious smile

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×