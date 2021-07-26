Tara Sutaria on reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2: He is the first friend I made in the industry

Tara Sutaria made her debut in the Hindi film industry alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff in the produced ‘Student of the Year 2’. Her next film was alongside called ‘Marjaavaan’. She has three films in her kitty including Tadap with Ahan Shetty, Ek Villain Returns with and she is reuniting with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Tara spoke about her equation now with Tiger Shroff. She mentioned that Tiger is the first friend she made in the film industry.

Tara Sutaria spoke about reuniting with Tiger in Heropanti 2 and said, “With every film, the set and your co-stars become your world for a certain period of time. People tend to move on once the project wraps up, but that hasn’t been the case with Tiger and I treasure that about him. We managed to stay in touch over the years. I must say that among all my co-stars, I am the closest to Tiger,” she says. She elaborates, “I did my first film with him and he is also the first friend I made in the industry.”

Further adding to it, Tara said, “I am quite chatty now in comparison to how I used to be. An industry like showbiz brings out that side of you, which you didn’t know existed in you. As for Tiger, we’ve spent a lot of time with each other and that’s how the friendship grew stronger. We are now very chatty and enjoy long conversations.”

Speaking about juggling between the shoots of Ek Villain Returns and Heropanti 2, Tara said, “It is exhausting but rewarding!” She further added, “It’s been a while since we shot for a film as there were restrictions due to the pandemic this year, too. I am just happy that my mind is occupied with the one thing I enjoy doing the most — and that’s acting.”

