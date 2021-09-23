Tara Sutaria reveals how she's keeping warm in freezing locations for Heropanti 2 with adorable photos

Over the past few weeks, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff have been dropping glimpses from their UK schedule of Heropanti 2. The two will seen together in the actioner that is being shot in the UK and amid it, Tara and Tiger keep dropping photos and videos of their fun with the crew. On Thursday, Tara shared a couple of photos from the sets of Heropanti 2 and well, with it, she revealed her secret of keeping herself shielded from the warm weather.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared photos with her team member while snuggling up to her amid the shoot for Heropanti 2. In the photos, Tara is seen clad in grey bathrobe and her hair is left open. The star is seen giving her team member Isha Goraksha a warm hug. Joking about it, Tara revealed it to be her secret of keeping herself warm amid the freezing shoot locations for Heropanti 2. Sharing the photos, Tara wrote, "How do you keep warm on Heropanti2’s freezing locations? Why, you cuddle an Isha, of course! @ishagoraksha."

Take a look:

Previously, Tara shared a photo while posing in the sun as she geared up for Heropanti 2 shoot with Tiger. The two will be seen in the actioner sequel. The film is currently being shot in the UK and Tiger too has shared several photos and videos from the sets on his Instagram handle. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Fans of Tiger and Tara are excited to see them back together after Student of The Year 2.

