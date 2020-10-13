Tara Sutaria REVEALS she laughs at her own jokes as she shares a photo flashing her infectious smile

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan and next, she will be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday and next, she was seen in starrer Marjaavaan. And although Tara had started to shoot for her forthcoming projects, however, the shooting was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to social media, Tara often shares candid clicks and workout videos with her Instafam and today, she shared a candid click in which she is seen wearing an Indian attire while sitting on the sofa but it was her caption that caught our eye. Alongside the photo, her caption read, "Laughing at my own jokes since 95..”

Well, the internet was smitten by Tara and her infectious smile in her latest post. Yesterday, Tara Sutaria was papped outside her house as beau Aadar Jain had come to drop his ladylove. Now during a recent interview with Pinkvilla, when she was asked about penning heartfelt note for Aadar on his birthday on Instagram and she said that if there is something beautiful in her life, she doesn’t need to hide it. “I understand why people tend to keep it to themselves and not share it with people. It's again something that is just the way I've been brought up. If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think,” shared Tara.

On the work front, Tara will next be seen in Ek Villain 2 and Tadap. While Tadap is a remake of the South hit RX 100, Ek Villain 2 will see Tara sing in the film

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: When Tara Sutaria stopped, posed and played with a dog on the streets during her vacation; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×