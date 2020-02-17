Tara Sutaria REVEALS she is looking forward to RX 100's remake Tadap starring Ahan Shetty; Read Details

Tara Sutaria reveals that her upcoming film Tadap with Ahan Shetty has been shot in Mussoorie.

Tara Sutaria marked her Bollywood debut with 's Student of the Year 2. Starting her career with a Dharma film, the young starlet is looking forward to a number of multidimensional roles. Tara played a mute character in starrer Marjaavaan. Despite having no dialogues in the film, she spoke loud with her expressions. In a conversation with PTI, Tara reveals that she aims to reinvent herself with every film. She says the list is endless and she wishes to explore various different roles.

After Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, Tara is all set for the Hindi remake of Telugu hit RX 100, titled Tadap starring alongside Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The film marks the actor's debut in Bollywood and the star cast has already shot most of the film. Tadap has been shot in Mussoorie, where Tara also shot for her first film Student of the Year 2, she recalls. Tara reveals that she is going to do something different in her film that the audience does not expect of her.

Tara also wishes to dip her toes into other aspects of filmmaking. The young starlet does not want to limit herself to acting and aims to explore more. She has always wanted to be a singer, she admits and hopes to get a chance to sing in her films as well. The 24-years-old actress also wants to try her hand at direction. She wishes to sing in her next film and carry that forward, singing in her other films as well.

Credits :PTI

