Tara Sutaria REVEALS she loves to sketch during monsoon and shares a photo of her charcoal artwork

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, and post SOTY2, Tara was seen romancing in Marjaavaan. Now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since all shootings have been stalled, Tara is quarantining at home with her parents, and although we don’t get Tara’s paparazzi photos, but thanks to social media, she makes sure to treat her Instafam with her latest photos and videos. And today, Tara took to social media to give us a glimpse of her charcoal sketch. Alongside the sketch, Tara wrote, “Back to what I love most when it rains Used some old charcoal from a barbecue dinner we hosted recently and it did not disappoint!...”

Well, besides acting, dancing and singing, Tara is quite multitalented as the actress can sketch too and we totally love her artwork. That said, on the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Tadap, and Ek Villain 2. Besides movies, Tara Sutaria has also been in the news for her relationship with Aadar Jain and although they haven’t confirmed their affair, but these two are often snapped together in the city.

During an interview, when Tara was asked about Adar, she had said that she met Aadar at Karan’s (Johar) Diwali party last year and she revealed that Adar is very special to her, and we do go out a lot. “We enjoy the same things. We have a similar taste in music and enjoy bingeing on good food. We also get photographed together, and I am fine with it as there is nothing to hide. We are very fond of each other and like each other's company a lot.” Also, at Armaan Jain’s wedding, Tara and Adar also danced together.

