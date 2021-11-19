For Tara Sutaria, a romantic birthday surprise from beau Aadar Jain came wrapped with THIS Maldives throwback

Actress Tara Sutaria has turned 26 and is celebrating her birthday today. The SOTY 2 star has been getting wishes from all near and dear ones. But, the most special birthday wish for Tara came from her boyfriend Aadar Jain. Aadar took to social media to drop a Maldives throwback to wish Tara. Aadar and Tara have been seeing each other for a while and recently, rumours of their wedding also have been abuzz. Amid this, Aadar has shared his love for Tara in a note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aadar dropped a picture with Tara from their tropical getaway to the Maldives earlier this year. In the photo, both Aadar and Tara could be seen sitting on a Jet-ski together as they geared up to head for a ride across the Indian Ocean. The stunning photo of the couple amid the Maldivian blues certainly was a birthday surprise for Tara. Sharing the stunning photo, Aadar wished Tara and wrote, "Happy Birthday my (black heart emoticon)."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, photos from Tara's birthday celebration with her sister Pia Sutaria are going viral on social media. The actress welcomed her 26th birthday with twin sister Pia and the video showcases how they cut the cake together.

Tara was also snapped on her birthday while promoting her film Tadap with Ahan Shetty. At the promotions, Tara was seen cutting the cake with Ahan and photos from the event have impressed netizens with the birthday girl's style. She will be seen next in Tadap with Ahan. The film is slated to release on December 3, 2021.

