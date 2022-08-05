Tara Sutaria romantically wishes beau Aadar Jain on his birthday, calls him her world; PICS

Tara Sutaria has wished beau Aadar Jain on his birthday. Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 in the year 2019, where she shared screen space with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Ever since then, she has been a part of the limelight constantly. Apart from the performances in films, Tara also grabs fans’ attention because of her relationship with beau Aadar Jain. Every once in a while, the Ek Villain Returns actress takes to her social media space and shares loved-up photos with Aadar. And tonight, keeping up with this trajectory, she also wished him on his birthday. Have you seen the post yet?

Tara Sutaria wishes beau Aadar Jain on his birthday

A couple of hours back, Tara took to her Instagram space and shared a few pictures of Aadar as she wished him on his special day. In the first photo, Aadar can be seen smiling, as he gazed at his delectable birthday cake. The next picture was an adorable snapshot of the birthday boy from his childhood. The third and last photo in the series featured baby Aadar, who looked extremely cute. Sharing these photos, Tara captioned the post, “Happy Birthday, my (world emoji) (black heart emoji) (evil eye emoji). “

As soon as she shared the photos, the post was flooded with a lot of likes and comments from fans, friends, and followers. They wished Aadar a happy birthday too and showered him with love and adulation.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about Tara Sutaria’s work front, the actress was seen in the recently released film Ek Villain Returns, where she featured alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie, which is a spiritual sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, hit the cinemas on the 29th of July. It opened to a mixed reaction from the audience.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: Star couples' UNSEEN photos are worth checking out