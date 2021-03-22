Tara Sutaria roots for beau Aadar Jain as his film Hello Charlie's trailer drops; Says 'It's finally here'

Actress Tara Sutaria was quick to cheer for her boyfriend Aadar Jain on Monday as the trailer of his upcoming comedy film, Hello Charlie came out. Tara shared the same on her Instagram handle and showered love on it.

Monday began on a high note for Aadar Jain as the trailer to his much awaited film, Hello Charlie dropped. The film featuring him, Shlokka Pandit, Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav is all set to drop on an OTT platform next month and as the trailer came out, his girlfriend Tara Sutaria was quick to react to it and cheer for her boyfriend on social media. The gorgeous star was over the moon for Aadar as she shared the same on her social media handle.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara was quick to drop the trailer and also share her take on it. The gorgeous Marjaavaan star was all hearts for it as she rooted for Aadar. Sharing the trailer, Tara wrote, "It's finally here!!! #HelloCharlie trailer out now!!! @aadarjain @shlokkapandit." She ended her caption with black and white heart emoticons. Not just Tara, many other close friends and family of Aadar cheered for his upcoming release. Often, Tara and Aadar root for each other's work on social media.

Once again, as the trailer came out, fans got to see their bond with each other. When the film's teaser was released, Tara was among the first people to root for it.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hello Charlie is all set to release on April 9, 2021 on an OTT platform. On the other hand, Tara has recently recovered from COVID 19 and had put up a post after testing negative for it. On the work front, Tara will be seen in Ek Villain Returns with , John Abraham and . Besides this, she also has Tadap with Ahan Shetty. The film will release on September 24, 2021.

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

