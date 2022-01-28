Tara Sutaria’s ‘Instagram vs Reality’ moment will leave you in splits; Beau Aadar Jain REACTS

Tara Sutaria debuted with Karan Johar produced Student Of The Year 2 and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Since then, she has featured in several movies and her innocence and beauty charmed the audience the most. The 26-year-old actress has a massive fan following and every now and then, she shares a sneak peek of her life with her fans on Instagram. On Thursday, the actress took to social to hit the ‘Instagram vs Reality’ photo, and the expressions of the Tadap actress will leave you in splits.

Tara shared two photos on ‘gram. The first photo featured Tara in a diva avatar, looking all gorgeous and stunning. While the second photo showed a goofy side of Tara. In the photo, she was making weird expressions during one of her beauty sessions. While sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Instagram vs Reality.” Her boyfriend Aadar Jain also liked her post. Tara’s fans could not control laughter as soon as she uploaded the photo. They left laughing emojis in the comment section.

See Tara’s post here:

Recently, Tara made headlines when she shared a pic of her beau Aadar Jain on Instagram. She captioned it “home.” To which he replied, “You are mine” along with home and heart emoticons. The duo has made several public appearances ever since they made their relationship official. On the work front, Tara will be next seen in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villain 2.

