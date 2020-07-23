Tara Sutaria’s pawdorable boomerang with her dog Bailey proves she is one happy pet parent; Take a look

Tara Sutaria has been spending time at home amid the lockdown with her pet dog Bailey. Once again, she shared a cute video with her pet that is bound to melt your heart.

When it comes to Bollywood stars, they have tried to make the most of the COVID 19 lockdown and have used it to spend time with their loved ones. Speaking of this, Marjaavaan star Tara Sutaria has been ensuring that she spends her time with her family including her sister Pia Sutaria amid the lockdown and often shares glimpses of her fun too on social media. Not just this, Tara also got herself a pet dog amid the lockdown and introduced it to all her fans too on social media.

Now, while spending time with Bailey, her pet dog, Tara often shares adorable photos and videos that win over everyone. Once again, recently, the Marjaavaan star shared an adorable boomerang with her pet dog Bailey on social media that is bound to leave you mesmerised. In the boomerang, we can see Tara cuddling Bailey in her arms as she poses with the cute little dog. With a sweet smile on her face, Tara looked every bit gorgeous as she posed with her dog for a cute boomerang.

She expressed her happiness in the boomerang as she cuddled and played around with her pet dog Bailey and left netizens in complete awe. Many fan clubs showered love on Tara and her cute boomerang with bailey.

Here is Tara Sutaria’s photos and boomerang with Bailey:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan with and fans loved their chemistry on screen. She will now be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu film RX 100 with Ahan Shetty. Apart from this, Tara also bagged Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain 2. The film is a sequel to the hit film that starred Sidharth Malhotra and . It will now star Tara, John Abraham and .

