Tara Sutaria’s selfie with her BFF from ‘happy days’ can't stop beau Aadar Jain from posting a sweet comment

Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a throwback selfie with her best friend and remembered the pre lockdown days. However, beau Aadar Jain seemed to have a funny take on it. Check out their Instagram banter.

Among the popular divas of Gen-Y, Tara Sutaria has managed to leave the young generation impressed with her first two films, Student Of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan. Fans loved her in both and now, whenever Tara shares a photo on her personal social media handle, it goes viral. Also, every time a photo of Tara with her beau Aadar Jain surfaces on the internet, it leaves fans gushing over the two. After videos of Aadar and Tara dancing at Armaan Jain’s wedding went viral, fans have been wanting to see more of the two.

Recently, Tara shared a cute photo with her best friend on social media that left everyone in awe. Clad in a light shade of ethnic wear, both Tara and her best friend looked absolutely beautiful as they twinned in similar outfits. While Tara shared the throwback selfie remembering the old days before the lockdown, her best friend also became nostalgic about good times on seeing the same. However, it was beau Aadar who couldn’t stop himself from jumping in the conversation and dropping a sweet comment.

Also Read|Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain's unseen photo from Armaan Jain's wedding festivities is adorable; Check out

Tara and her best friend seemed to be missing each other amid the lockdown and hence, the photo was a reminder of the happy days before the same. But, Aadar saw the cute selfie and dropped a sweet comment that prompted Tara to tease him back.

Check out the cute conversation between the three friends:

A day back, Tara shared yet another stunning throwback photo that had netizens mesmerized with the Marjaavaan star’s ethnic look. A while back, Tara joined Aadar Jain’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding festivities that sparked off rumours about the two seeing each other. In her interviews too, Tara has called Aadar a special person. Everytime the two are seen together, fans can’t help but gush over the two. On the work front, Tara will be seen with Ahan Shetty in a film titled Tadap.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×