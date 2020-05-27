Tara Sutaria’s UNSEEN candid photo from her teen years will remind you of your college days

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, looks a sight to behold in his candid picture from her teen years.

Tara Sutaria might be just two movies old in Bollywood but the actress has garnered herself a massive fan following. She had made her big Bollywood debut with ’s 2019 directorial Student of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. Although the movie failed to create a buzz at the box office, Tara did prove her mettle and the message was loud and clear that the young starlet is here to stay. After all, the diva had impressed millions with her stunning looks and impeccable acting prowess.

She is certainly a diva, who not just win hearts with her acting but her fashion statements are also a thing among the fans. Recently, we got our hands on one of Tara’s throwback picture from her teen years and it is bound to make you reminisce your college days. In the picture, the Student of The Year 2 actress was seen donning a white tee with denims and was lying on a wooden floor which was apparently the stage of an auditorium. Her messy hair, big rubber band on her wrist and the carefree yet candid look gave the perfect candid vibes.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s unseen pic from her teen years:

Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in starrer Marjaavaan. As of now, Tara is gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie.

Credits :Instagram

