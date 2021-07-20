Tara Sutaria satiates her inner foodie as she relishes Pizza for 'breakfast on set'; WATCH

Actress Tara Sutaria is known not just for her performances or her style but also for her love for food. Often, Tara, in the past, has shared photos and videos from sets of her films in which she is seen enjoying her favourite food with her co-stars. Now, as she shoots for Ek Villain Returns, it seems that her love for good food has once again caught on with her. Her recent post features her gorging on her favourite dish as breakfast on the sets and it will leave all pizza lovers in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a video in which she is seen sitting in her vanity van and enjoying her breakfast. And for breakfast, Tara was served with a yummy and cheesy pizza it seems. The actress can be seen sitting comfortably while picking up a slice from her plate and devouring it. Tara is seen making the most of her 'breakfast' before she heads to shoot for the day. Sharing the video, Tara wrote, "Breakfast on set (pizza emoji)".

Take a look:

As soon as Tara shared the video, celebs and fans began dropping comments. Armaan Malik wanted to know if Tara was relishing a 'cheese burst' pizza. On the other hand, fans found the actress 'cute' as she enjoyed her breakfast.

Meanwhile, Tara will be seen with , John Abraham and in Ek Villain Returns. The shoot of the film recently resumed in the city and Tara had shared a post on the same day. She shared a photo of director Mohit Suri with the clapboard of the film. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. It is slated to release on February 11, 2022. Besides this, Tara also has Ahan Shetty co-starrer Tadap.

