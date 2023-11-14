Tara Sutaria says it's 'irritating’ to be ‘stereotyped as glamorous girl’; wishes to do off-beat roles

Tara Sutaria, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming venture Apurva, has opined on how she has been stereotyped as the ‘glamorous girl’ after having featured in films like Student Of The Year 2 and called it frustrating. She also discussed how Apurva, being an unconventional role for her, is something that captivates her.

During a recent interview with News18 Showsha, the young actress opined on how she gets stereotyped as a glamorous girl quite often and said that she finds it irritating.

“I felt stereotyped as the glamorous girl all the time. Everyone says it also and it’s very irritating. Having said that, it’s fun to do all that and it’s a part of all of us young actors and actresses. But that’s just one aspect. People haven’t seen me like this but Apurva is the majority of who I am,” said Tara Sutaria.

As per Sutaria, her glam image on social media makes her bag less unconventional films, and said that people only know what she shows on her social media accounts. She believes that she is categorized as a ‘two-dimensional’ actress owing to her past films. It is infuriating, said Sutaria.

She proceeded to reflect on her upcoming film Apurva and said that the off-beat role is something that she always wanted to do and said that she wants to star in several films that are similar to Apurva in the future.

More about Apurva

Also starring Rajpal Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles, Apurva is the story of a naive girl who faces extraordinary circumstances and is willing to go to any lengths to survive. Set in Chambal, the gritty thriller has been penned and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Earlier, the makers of the film had unveiled its trailer and it depicted the tussle of Apurva, who gets engaged, and ends up getting kidnapped. The events that follow will undoubtedly make your hearts churn.

