Tara Sutaria says ‘Time flies when you’re having fun’ as she shares stills from Shaamat song shoot in Goa

Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns starring alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. She has been making several heads turn with her mesmerizing promotional looks with each passing day. Meanwhile, she recently made her singing debut alongside Ankit Tiwari in the song 'Shaamat' from Mohit Suri directorial. Speaking of which, the diva recently shared the stills from the music video while filming it in Goa a year and a half ago. Crooned by Tara and Ankit Tiwari, Shaamat is a rock anthem that will certainly compel you to shake a leg. The music is composed by Ankit and lyrics have been penned by Prince Dubey.

Sharing the pictures, Tara wrote: “On set in Goa filming our song #Shaamat a year and a half ago! Time flies when you’re having fun.” Featuring Tara and Arjun Kapoor, the song showcases snippets of their love story and intrigues you to know more. Tara's singing debut and the song both received lots of appreciation from the fans. special..."

Have a look at Tara’s post:

The Marjaavan actress recently thanked her loved ones for showering love on her first-ever recorded song. Tara shared some stills from the music video and wrote a heartfelt caption as well. It read, "Thank you all for giving so much love to #Shaamat!!! It was the first song I ever recorded for the film and the first song we filmed too... Firsts are always.”

Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The movie is jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms and is all set to release in theatres on July 29.