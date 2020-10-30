  1. Home
Tara Sutaria sends the internet into a meltdown as she 'seizes the dessert' in a PIC; Beau Aadar Jain loves it

Tara Sutaria is among the popular Gen Z stars in Bollywood. Recently, Tara shared a gorgeous photo of herself that proves her love for desserts. Seeing it, beau Aadar Jain could not resist liking it.
Actress Tara Sutaria is among the gorgeous stars in Bollywood who have managed to garner a huge fan following. The SOTY 2 star always manages to leave fans in awe of her style and many young girls look up to her as an icon. While Tara is extremely active on social media, she often shares glimpses of her life that leaves her fans intrigued. And recently, the Marjaavaan star shared a photo in which she is seen gorging her favourite desserts in a stylish manner and it deserves your attention. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared a photo in which she is seen laying on a table full of desserts. From muffins to donuts to tarts and more, a buffet of desserts could be seen laying on the table in front of Tara. Seeing the same, the foodie in the actress could not resist and ended up relishing the same. She is seen clad in a blue camo jumpsuit with her hair and makeup on point. Seeing the gorgeous star looking extremely enticing, beau Aadar Jain could not resist loving the photo. 

Tara shared the photo and wrote, "Carb(e) Diem. Seize the dessert (Being this lame is more fun than you think)." As soon as she shared the photo, her beau Aadar liked it and fans too started pouring in compliments on the same. 

Meanwhile, recently, Tara had shared a gorgeous photo of herself on social media and left fans in complete awe of her. Not just this, her beau Aadar too dropped a comment on it and called her his 'favourite.' The adorable duo often lights up the internet with their banter in the comments on their posts. On the work front, Tara will be seen in Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, she also has the Hindi remake of RX100 with Ahan Shetty. 

