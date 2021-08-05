Tara Sutaria sends love to her beau Aadar Jain with an UNSEEN pic; Says ‘Happy birthday my light’

It is Aadar Jain’s 27th birthday and while the actor enjoys a decent fan following, he has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends on social media. Amid this, all eyes were on his ladylove Tara Sutaria’s Instagram handle for her wish for the Qaidi Band star. To note, Tara and Aadar have been dating each other for a while now. Expressing her love for the birthday boy, Tara did take the social media by a storm recently as she shared an adorable post for Aadar.

The Student of The Year 2 actress shared an unseen pic of the Hello Charlie actor. In the pic, Aadar was seen raising the temperature with his stubble look and oh so perfect physique. He was posing for the camera and his dreamy eyes could make the ladies skip a heartbeat. Tara captioned the image with a love filled note and wrote, “Happy birthday, my light,” along with a heart emoticon. To note, Tara and Aadar have been head over heels in love with each other and they never miss a chance to express their feelings for each other. Clearly, Tara has once again expressed her feelings for Aadar.

Check out Tara Sutaria's post for Aadar Jain:

Meanwhile, as there are speculations about the couple’s wedding, Aadar stated that they aren’t planning to take the plunge anytime soon. He said, “Tara is someone who is very, very special to me. We give each other a lot of happiness. We do hang out a lot and people show us a lot of love. It's great and that's all I can say about it. The only thing I will say about me and Tara is that we are in a very happy space right now”.

Also Read: Aadar Jain on his plans to get engaged to ladylove Tara Sutaria: 'We are in a very happy space right now'