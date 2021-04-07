Tara Sutaria shakes a leg with her favourite star from Hello Charlie and it isn’t her rumoured beau Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria recently took to her Instagram handle to root for his beau Aadar Jain’s upcoming film Hello Charlie. She shared a video dancing her heart out with gorilla Toto.

Aadar Jain is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic comedy Hello Charlie which is all set to premiere on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video. With just a few days left to its release, the makers and Aadar are surely leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. His friends from the industry are rooting for the same on social media. Host of celebs including , Richa Chadha, Vaani Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi among others have shared their videos of dancing with a gorilla named Toto who is trending on social media for all the right reasons.

Now, Aadar’s ladylove Tara Sutaria too, rooted for him. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a video wherein she can be seen dancing her heart out with her ‘favourite guy’ from the movie. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Danced with my fav guy from #HelloCharlie.... Or is he? @aadarjain Whoops! #HelloCharlieOnPrime releases April 9! #TotoMainMain.” Notably, Aadar was quick to take note of his girlfriend’s sweet gesture and reposted it on her Instagram.

Resharing it, the actor wrote, “You know I’m your favourite.” While it’s not clear who was disguised as the gorilla, many of the users think it is Aadar.

Meanwhile, check out Tara Sutaria’s Instagram post below:

Talking about Hello Charlie, the movie has been directed by Pankaj Saraswat and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Rajpal Yadav, Girish Kulkarni, and Siddhanth Kapoor in pivotal roles. The story of the film will depict a friendship between a human and his ape mate.

Also Read: Aadar Jain reveals Tara Sutaria has already seen Hello Charlie; Says 'She's really loved it'

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×