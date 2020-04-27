Tara Sutaria shares adorable picture with her furry angel as she misses his snuggles; Check it out

Tara Sutaria, who is practising self quarantine these days, is missing spending time with her pet dog and shares a beautiful picture with him.

Tara Sutaria might be just two films old in the Bollywood, but the young starlet has already carved a niche for herself and is among the most sought after actresses in the industry. She became an overnight star after making her debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. And while the actress is always a delight to watch on the big screen, the ongoing lockdown to combat COVID 19 has made us miss her magic on the big screen a little more.

But just like other stars, Tara has become an avid social media user during the lockdown and she has been sharing beautiful pictures of herself. And while each of her picture on Instagram has left us in awe of her beauty, her recent post is grabbing the eyeballs for a different reason. After all, in this new picture, the Marjaavaan actress was seen cuddling with her pet dog. Tara, who is missing her brown coloured furry angel, captioned the image as “Missing little licks and snuggles” followed by a heart.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s adorable picture with her pet dog:

Interestingly, apart from her professional life, Tara has also been the talk of the town for her love life as well. The Student of The Year 2 star is said to be dating and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aadar Jain. In fact, this adorable couple is frequently spotted together. Although neither Tara, not Aadar have made their relationship public their social media PDA speaks volumes about their love affair.

