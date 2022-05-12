Tara Sutaria shares adorable VIDEO before she snoozes off for the day: Ready to nap

Who doesn’t love Tara Sutaria? Tara is presently one of Bollywood's most sought-after actresses. In her three years of Bollywood career, Tara has made quite a name for herself. Currently, the actress is making huge headlines days courtesy of her recent release Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie marked Tara’s second collaboration with Tiger Shroff after Student of the Year 2. Tara is super active on her Instagram and shares tits and bits of her life there and drops her bomb pictures. On Thursday, she shared an adorable boomerang just before she called it a day.

In the boomerang, Tara looked just too adorable as she cutely wished everyone goodbye on her Instagram. She looked super pretty in a blue attire. Her natural face just tugged at our hearts. Along with the video, Tara funny wrote, “Ready to nap mid boomerang.” Well, Tara’s ready to snooze and so are we - let’s welcome the weekend now! Talking about her Instagram, just yesterday Tara shared an adorable post with her friend and Lara Dutta’s ex-beau Kelly Dorji. The two looked super excited and content to be reunited.

Check Tara's latest story HERE

The duo tightly hugged each other as they posed for the picture. Along with the post, Tara wrote, “Reunited at last!!! Elated to be with our beloved Kelly.. We have missed you so.. @manfrombhutan #Family ”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara has a slew of interesting projects lined up. Tara will be next seen in the much-talked-about Ek Villain Returns. The movie is the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 8 this year.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria on her Hollywood plans: It would be nice to approach soon, don't want to regret it later