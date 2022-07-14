Tara Sutaria shares BTS pic as she gears up for singing debut in Ek Villain Returns; Says 'It’s almost here'

Tara Sutaria is one of the most popular starlets in Bollywood currently. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's 2019 film, Student Of The Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and won several hearts with her stint in the film. Apart from her acting skills, Tara has been a professional singer since she was seven years old, having sung in operas and competitions. For Ek Villain Returns, Tara will be making her debut as a singer for the upcoming film.

A few hours back, she shared a behind-the-scenes picture from a music studio as she preps for her song. Taking to her Instagram handle, she captioned it: "Been waiting a long time to share the largest part of who I am with you all.. It’s almost here :) You ready?" Reacting to the post, her boyfriend-actor Aadar Jain commented: "Can’t wait." Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of Ek Villain, she also sang Ek Villain’s hit song Galliyan. Tara's beautiful voice mesmerised everyone and fans are eagerly waiting for her debut as a singer.

Check out Tara Sutaria's PIC:

Currently, she is awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and John Abraham in the lead, and is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film is a spiritual successor of Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh's 2014 film, Ek Villain. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 29 July 2022 and is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

