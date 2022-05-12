Tara Sutaria shares happy PICS as she reunites with her friend and Lara Dutta's ex-boyfriend Kelly Dorji

Tara Sutaria is presently one of Bollywood's hottest actresses. Tara is all over the news these days courtesy of her recent release Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie marked Tara’s second collaboration with Tiger Shroff after Student of the Year 2. Tara is super active on her Instagram and often blesses our feeds with her gorgeous pictures and also shares her life updates. On Wednesday, she shared some happy pictures as she reunited with a Bhutanese actor and the duo looked super adorable.

In the picture, Tara looked quite content as she finally met up with Kelly Dorji, a Bhutanese actor. To note, Kelly Dorji was in a relationship with Lara Dutta for a long time. Coming back to the picture, Tara looked quite fashionable as she sported a laid-back look. She wore an olive green jacket over a white vest with booty shorts and looked absolutely gorgeous. She also accessorised the look with gorgeous golden jewellery and completed it up with some vintage-looking glasses. The duo looked truly happy as they tightly hugged each other. Along with the post, Tara wrote, “Reunited at last!!! Elated to be with our beloved Kelly.. We have missed you so.. @manfrombhutan #Family ”

Check Tara's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tara has a slew of interesting projects lined up. Tara will be next seen in the much-talked-about Ek Villain Returns. The movie is the sequel to Mohit Suri’s 2014 release Ek Villain and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Disha Patani in the lead. Ek Villain Returns is slated to release on July 8 this year.

