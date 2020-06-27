Tara Sutaria shares a picture of her new best friend who visited her at home

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has posted a picture along with her new "bff".

Tara took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of herself along with a parrot. In the image, she is seen feeding the little bird.

On the image, Tara wrote: "Safe to say we've become bffs (best friend forever) since she flew in."

Apart from having a parrot, Tara also welcomed a new member in her family recently –- a puppy named Bailey.

Tara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her new pet.

Tara started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show "Big Bada Boom". She was also seen in shows like "The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir" and "Oye Jassie".

The actress, who is also a talented singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in "Student Of The Year 2" and was also seen in the action film "Marjaavaan".

She now has two films coming up -- "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2". "Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-stars John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read Tara Sutaria introduces to a new member of her family; Thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and Pia Sutaria

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×