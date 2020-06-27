  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tara Sutaria shares a picture of her new best friend who visited her at home

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has posted a picture along with her new "bff".
4127 reads Mumbai
Tara Sutaria shares a picture of her new best friend who visited her at homeTara Sutaria shares a picture of her new best friend who visited her at home
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tara took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of herself along with a parrot. In the image, she is seen feeding the little bird.

On the image, Tara wrote: "Safe to say we've become bffs (best friend forever) since she flew in."

Apart from having a parrot, Tara also welcomed a new member in her family recently –- a puppy named Bailey.

Tara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her new pet.

Tara started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show "Big Bada Boom". She was also seen in shows like "The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir" and "Oye Jassie".

The actress, who is also a talented singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in "Student Of The Year 2" and was also seen in the action film "Marjaavaan".

She now has two films coming up -- "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2". "Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Also Read Tara Sutaria introduces to a new member of her family; Thanks rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and Pia Sutaria

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement