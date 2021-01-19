Tara Sutaria shares a throwback PHOTO of her stage performance from 'one of the best evenings of her life'

Tara Sutaria recently took to her social media handle to share a precious throwback picture from her stage performance days. She is looking like a dream in the still.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is an avid social media user. To keep her fans entertained and hooked, she shares throwback photos from her childhood moments, sets of her films and more on her Instagram handle. Recently, the Student of the Year 2 actress has walked down the memory land and shared a precious throwback picture from one her stage performances on her Instagram page. In the photo, the actress can be seen donning a red gown and performing live on the stage.

In her post, Tara has mentioned that the still is from one of her ‘best evenings’ of her life. She had performed with the great Louiz Banks for the opening week of The Royal Opera House. Her caption read as, ''A photograph from one of the best evenings of my life.. My concert with the great (and my dearest) Louiz Banks for the opening week of The Royal Opera House. Unforgettable and a part of me forever This was a month before i shot my first film.”

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s latest post here:

Earlier, she has shared a throwback childhood picture featuring her sister Pia Sutaria and captioned the post as: "Evidently the needier twin Pia Sutaria. We look like baby momos."

A few days back, Tara went to the Maldives with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain and shared a series of alluring pictures of her on the photo-sharing app.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara has an array of films in her kitty which include Heropanti 2, Ek Villain 2 and Tadap. The young actress was last seen in Marjaavaan alongside , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh.

