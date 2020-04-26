Tara Sutaria shares a throwback PHOTO in which she mesmerizes us with her stunning look in a saree

Tara Sutaria has recently shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks mesmerizing in a saree. Check it out.

Tara Sutaria began her journey last year in the Hindi film industry with the movie Student of the Year 2 backed by noted filmmaker . However, very few people are aware of the fact that the actress has faced the camera before her Bollywood debut. Yes, that’s right. For the unversed, the gorgeous diva once appeared in many popular Disney sitcoms that were a rage among the audience including Big Bada Boom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, and Oye Jassie.

Talking about her Bollywood journey, Tara displayed her acting prowess again last year in the movie Marjaavaan co-starring , Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Recently, the actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send her fans into a frenzy. She has shared a throwback picture of self in which she flaunts a light pink-colored saree teamed up with a white blouse. Tara dons a peach makeup look and opts for lavender lip color. Her heavy mascara-rimmed eyes further add to her beauty.

Check out the throwback picture below:

(ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria and beau Aadar Jain's unseen photo from Armaan Jain's wedding festivities is adorable; Check out)

On the work front, Tara’s next project is going to be Tadap in which she has been roped in opposite Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. The romantic action drama happens to be a remake of the Telugu movie RX 100 which features Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Talking about Tadap, it has been helmed by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×