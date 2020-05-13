Tara Sutaria is shelling out major sibling goals with sister Pia in THESE pics and we all hearts for them

Tara Sutaria, who made her big debut with Student of The Year 2, was seen all smiles as she posed with her sister Pia Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria is one of the newcomers in Bollywood who doesn’t need any introduction. The actress, who made her big Bollywood debut with 2019 release Student of The Year 2, is just two movies old in the industry, but the diva has garnered herself a massive fan following. While her popularity is such a short span is quite commendable, it is all because of her stunning looks and impressive acting skills. Tara is certainly a treat to watch on the silver screen and often leaves us wanting for more.

And while her professional life often grabs the headlines, Tara’s personal life also manages to be in the spotlight. Recently, we got our hands on one of Tara’s rarely seen picture giving a glimpse of her happy moments from her personal life and we are all hearts for it. In the picture, the Student of The Year 2 actress was seen having a gala time with her non-identical twin Pia Sutaria. The sisters were seen cuddling as they posed for the camera and were giving major sibling goals. Tara, who was seen wearing a denim dress with a silver sling bag, looked lovely and it was difficult to take our eyes off her and her goofy expressions as Pia showered her with kisses.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s picture with sister Pia:

Meanwhile, Tara’s love life has also been creating a lot of buzz in the town these days. The Student of The Year 2 star is said to be dating and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aadar Jain. In fact, this adorable couple is frequently spotted together. Although neither Tara, not Aadar have made their relationship public their social media PDA speaks volumes about their love affair.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×