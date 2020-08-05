Tara Sutaria showers birthday love on her ‘favourite person’ Aadar Jain: Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours

As Aadar Jan turns a year older today, Tara Sutaria pens a sweet note for the actor on social media.

Tara Sutaria is one of the most sought after newcomer in Bollywood. The actress made her grand debut in the industry with Student of The Year 2 in 2019 and has managed to impress the audience with her gorgeous looks, flawless smile, style statements and of course her acting skills. In fact, despite being just two movies old in the industry, Tara enjoys a massive fan following across the world. Not just professional life, Tara’s love life with Aadar Jain has also been the talk of the town time and again.

The two have been dating each other for quite some time now. Although the two haven’t made their relationship public their PDA on social media and frequent appearance together speaks volumes about their love affair. So as Aadar turned a year older today, all eyes were on Tara about her birthday wish for her main man. And as expected the Marjaavaan actress shared a beautiful pic with Aadar wherein the love birds were seen twinning in white. In the caption, Tara showered birthday love on the Qaidi Band actor and wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s birthday wish for Aadar Jain:

Meanwhile, Tara and Aadar continue to go strong with their relationship. In fact, the Student of The Year 2 actress was seen attending Kapoor’s family lunch on Raksha Bandhan this year.

Talking about the work front, Tara, who was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, will now be seen in Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie.

