Tara Sutaria shows off her midriff as she clicks mirror selfie post workout & leaves netizens in awe; See Pic

made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff and next, she was seen romancing in Marjaavaan. Now while Tara has a line up of films in her kitty, however, due to the pandemic, shootings and releases have been stalled. That said, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we are missing Tara’s paparazzi photos as she has been mostly home but what is amazing is that this SOTY2 actress makes sure to update her fans on social media with her latest photos and videos. And today, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie wherein she is seen flexing her mid-riff, in what looks like a post workout photo, and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Drinks Green tea once…”

A few days back, on the birthday of boyfriend Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for him and also, the two made their relationship official as they exchanged ‘I Love You’. Referring to Aadar Jain as his "favourite person," Tara, in her Instagram note wrote: "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person.” Also, a few days back, on the occasion of Rakhi, Tara Sutaria accompanied Aadar Jain to the Kapoors lunch, which was attended by his family members including his cousin Kareena Kapoor and her husband , their son Taimur. Randhir Kapoor, , Ranbir and Riddhima and others.

On the work front, Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap

