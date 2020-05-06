Tara Sutaria & Sidharth Malhotra flashing their smiles in a throwback PHOTO is unmissable; Check it out

We have come across a throwback picture of Marjaavaan actors Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra from an event that is unmissable. Check it out.

Over the past few years, Bollywood has witnessed the entry of many new faces some of whom have become overnight stars too. We can take many names here but right now we will be talking about two promising actors namely and Tara Sutaria. The common thing about the two is that both of them gained overnight stardom post the release of their debut movies. Interestingly, Sidharth Malhotra made his debut with Student of the Year in 2012 while Tara, on the other hand, made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2.

As we all know, the audience loved Sidharth as the dashing college-going guy Abhimanyu Singh in Student of the Year that was helmed by . Similarly, Tara was also able to win hearts as the pretty girl Mridula ‘Mia’ Chawla in Student of the Year 2. So, yes indeed, the two actors displayed their acting prowess pretty well in their debut movies. Fans were quite excited when Sid and Tara starred together in the movie Marjaavaan last year.

Well, we will have that discussion continued! As of now, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the two actors which surely deserves your attention. The Marjaavaan actors are seen posing with another fan in some event in the picture. Tara Sutaria grabs all the attention as she is seen clad in an ivory gold lehenga teamed up with a matching glittery dupatta. The actress opts for a matte makeup look and lets down her straight hair which makes her look stunning. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra also looks dapper in a skin-colored kurta. The two actors are seen flashing their widest smiles while posing for the picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Needless to say, the two actors steal all the limelight as seen in the picture. Now, let’s talk about their movie Marjaavaan which was released last year. Ardent fans of Tara and Sidharth always wanted to see the two actors together in some movie and it was almost like their dreams came true when this movie was announced. People just loved the chemistry of the two actors in the action drama and it was like an icing on the cake in the entire plot. Marjaavaan also features Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Milap Zaveri. For the unversed, Sidharth Malhotra portrays the role of a local goon named Raghu in the movie while Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, plays his love interest Zoya. She beautifully portrays the role of a mute girl in Marjaavaan for which she has received a lot of appreciation. Needless to say, Marjaavaan has received tremendous response from the audience.

Check out the following still from Marjaavaan below:

On the professional front, although Tara Sutaria began her journey in Bollywood last year, she already made her camera debut before with some popular Disney sitcoms including Oye Jassie, Big Bada Boom, and The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir. However, the gorgeous diva was seen in a totally different avatar in Student of the Year 2 produced by Karan Johar. Her impeccable style sense in the teen drama set major fashion goals for all young girls out there. For those of you who are unversed, Tara Sutaria will be next seen in the movie Tadap in which she has been paired up opposite Ahan Shetty, son of popular Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. It’s a remake of the 2018 Telugu movie Tadap featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. Tadap has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Milan Luthria. The romantic action drama marks the debut of Ahan Shetty in Bollywood.

Talking about Sidharth Malhotra, the talented actor has showcased his acting prowess in multiple movies including Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, and the latest being Marjaavaan. He will next be seen in Shershaah which is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. For the unversed, Sidharth will be portraying double roles in the movie. He has been roped in opposite Kiara Advani in the action drama that has been co-produced by Karan Johar and is directed by Vishnuvardhan.

