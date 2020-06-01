Tara Sutaria & Sidharth Malhotra’s BTS PIC from Marjaavaan sets will make you want to see them in a film again

Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra’s behind the scenes photo from the sets of Marjaavaan is surely going to brighten up your day; Check it out

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday and post SOTY 2, Tara was seen romancing in Marjaavan. Now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since all movie shootings were halted, we obviously didn’t get to see new on-the-set photos of Bollywood stars and therefore, while browsing through the internet, today, we got our hands on a throwback photos which has Sidharth and Tara rehearse for a song while posing with their trainers in a throwback photo.

In the photo, Tara is seen posing with Sid and as always, Tara looks gorgeous. In the photo, Tara is looking all sweaty while sporting a casual look. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, looks dapper as always. Now, for the longest time, it was being rumoured that Sidharth and Tara have been dating each other, and during an old interview, when Tara was asked about her equation with Sid, she had said that although the two made their respective Bollywood debuts with Student of the year franchise but they hardly spoke about it when they were shooting for Marjaavan. Also, Tara revealed that Sid and she have a lot in common and since they both are outsiders in the industry, therefore, while shooting, they would talk about their families a lot.

“We tried to understand each other, as the film is very intense and we had to portray that kind of chemistry. Someone also told him that I sing well, so he asked me to sing a few lines. He loves music, and we connected over that, too,” shared Tara. On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Tara Sutaria and next, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani.

Check out Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra's photo here:

