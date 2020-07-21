  1. Home
Tara Sutaria is a sight to behold as she slays in a shimmery outfit in her throwback PHOTO

Tara Sutaria has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is surely a treat for her fans. Check it out.
Mumbai
Tara Sutaria is a sight to behold as she slays in a shimmery outfit in her throwback PHOTO
Tara Sutaria is quite a stunner and her pictures on social media prove the same. The gorgeous diva never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Tara is among the new faces who made their official entry into Bollywood last year. Although the actress made her debut with Student of the Year 2, many of us remember her from popular Disney shows like The Suite Life of Karan and Kabir, Oye Jassie, and Big Bada Boom.  

Well, it seems like Tara has also channeled her inner Disney princess in real life that is evident from a throwback picture that she has recently shared on Instagram. The Marjaavaan actress is wearing a maroon-colored strapless dress embellished in sequins with a high-slit as well as train.  The stunning diva is also wearing skin-colored heels that perfectly match her entire outfit. And there is no doubt about this fact that Tara’s makeup game is again on point here!

On the work front, post her stint in Student of the Year 2, Tara showcased her acting prowess again in Marjaavaan co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The actress will next feature in Tadap that happens to be a remake of the 2018 Telugu action drama titled RX 100 in which Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput played the lead roles. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring John Abraham and Disha Patani.

