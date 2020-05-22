Tara Sutaria is a sight to behold in THIS throwback pic and it is difficult to take our eyes off her panache

Tara Sutaria, who made her debut with Student of The Year 2, has been sharing throwback pictures on social media these days.

The coronavirus lockdown, which was imposed for around two months ago, has forced us to be cooped in our house. While each one of us has been looking forward to ways to keep ourselves entertained, we have been eagerly waiting to get back to our otherwise busy office and social life. Interestingly, this lockdown has also given us an opportunity to introspect ourselves but we also have a chance to go down the memory lane and cherish some golden moments of life.

Speaking of this, Tara Sutaria has been taking the social media with a storm these days as she has been sharing throwback pictures of herself from the pre-lockdown phase. After winning hearts with her childhood pictures on Instagram, the Student of The Year 2 actress is grabbing the eyeballs after she shared another stunning picture from one of her photoshoots. In the pictures, Tara looked stunning in her shimmery black blouse. Besides her open hair locks added on to the beauty of the pic. Interestingly, the young starlet revealed that this pic was clicked on one of her favourite shoot days.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s stunning picture:

Talking about the work front, Tara made her debut with Student of The Year 2 last year along with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was later seen in starrer Marjaavaan. As of now, Tara is gearing up for Milan Luthria’s upcoming directorial Tadap opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty who is making his big Bollywood debut with the movie.

Credits :Instagram

