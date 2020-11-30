Tara Sutaria sipping her morning coffee in the winter sunshine in Mussoorie makes us long for a vacay; PHOTO

Tara Sutaria headed to Mussoorie to resume shooting for her film Tadap. The gorgeous star left everyone in awe as she shared a photo where she was seen soaking in the sun and enjoying the chilly winter weather.

Actress Tara Sutaria often leaves the internet in awe of her photos and over the past few weeks, her fans have enjoyed a sneak peek of her Maldives vacay with beau Aadar Jain. Now, as she returns to work to resume shooting of her next, Tara has headed to the hills in Mussoorie and already is making the most of the chilly winter weather. Recently, she kicked off her day by enjoying the glorious sunshine and shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tara shared a photo where we could see her sipping onto her morning cup of coffee as she soaked in the winter sunshine in the gorgeous hill station. In the photo, she is seen clad in a white and black striped top with her hair styled with soft curls in it. As she enjoyed the morning cuppa with sunshine all around, one could see that the gorgeous star was loving every bit of the outdoors.

Sharing the photo, Tara put up several emoticons including a butterfly, snow capped hills and snow flakes. The pretty SOTY 2 star stole the show with her cool look in the photo.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara will be seen in the Hindi remake of RX100 that is titled Tadap with Ahan Shetty. It is helmed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tara also has Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid. Not just this, Tara is also a part of Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, and .

Also Read|PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria looks splendid as she opts for stylish co ords while stepping out for a salon session

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×