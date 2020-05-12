Tara Sutaria & sister Pia posing with Aadar Jain in a throwback PIC is sure to ward off your quarantine blues

Check out Tara Sutaria, Pia Sutaria and Aadar Jain's rare throwback picture which is sure to ward off your quarantine blues. Tara and Aadar have been dating each other for quite some time.

Despite being just two films old, Tara Sutaria enjoys a massive fan following all over the country for all the obvious reasons. The stunning diva made her debut with Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. It has been directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by . Although the teen drama could not create much magic at the box office, Tara along with the rest of the star cast received a lot of praise from the audience.

Tara perfectly portrayed the role of the very beautiful Mridula ‘Mia’ Chawla in the movie. For the unversed, this is not the first time that the diva faced the camera. Yes, that’s right. She originally appeared in popular Disney sitcoms that were a craze among the audience including The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, Oye Jassie, and Big Bada Boom. Apart from that, Tara Sutaria is a stunning diva who has an impeccable style sense.

If you do not believe us then you should have a look at the glamorous pictures of the Marjaavaan actress which go viral on social media instantly. In the midst of all this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of Tara which is not worth a miss for her ardent fans. The diva can be seen posing for a picture with none other than her beau Aadar Jain and sister Pia Sutaria. The three of them are all smiles as they pose for the picture. Tara looks stunning as she wears a cream-colored off-shoulder gown with dramatic sleeves. Aadar, on the other hand, is seen wearing a high-neck tee teamed up with a blazer. Pia Sutaria looks gorgeous too in a sleeveless black dress. No wonder she is as pretty as her sister!

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the personal front, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating each other for quite some time and their frequent hangouts were, in fact, the talk of the town before the lockdown. The two lovebirds have been seen together at various events and occasions too including the wedding function of Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Moreover, Aadar and Tara had also jetted off to London for celebrating New Year earlier in January thereby giving rise to a lot of gossips and speculations about the same. To add, the two of them have also shared pictures with each other on social media much to the excitement of fans. For the unversed, Tara was dating Baazaar actor Rohan Vinod Mehra before falling in love with Aadar. However, the two of them went their separate ways for reasons best known to them.

Coming back to Tara’s professional life, the actress stunned everyone with her stellar performance in her second movie Marjaavaan that was released last year. The romantic action drama also features , Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Milap Zaveri. Needless to say, it has received a positive response from the audience owing to its heart-rending plot as well as impressive star cast. Moreover, Tara Sutaria wins everyone’s hearts as the mute and simple girl Zoya. This particular character is very much different from that of Mridula’s character in Student of the Year 2. Well, the fans loved this de-glam and traditional avatar of the actress too and fell in love with her innocence.

As of now, Tara will be next seen in the upcoming movie Tadap co-starring debutant Ahan Shetty. For the unversed, Ahan is Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son. The much talked-about movie is actually a remake of the 2018 Telugu action-drama RX 100 featuring Payal Rajput and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead roles. Tadap has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Milan Luthria. Well, ardent fans are eagerly waiting to get more updates about the movie!

Of late, Tara Sutaria is enjoying her quarantine break with the rest of her family members including sister Pia Sutaria. A few days back, the SOTY 2 actress made a heavy and hearty meal for her sister a glimpse of which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Although Tara is not much active on the photo-sharing app, she does share pictures and videos at times thereby sending her fans into a frenzy.

Credits :Instagram

