Tara Sutaria, sister Pia Sutaria look inseparable in THIS unseen throwback photo and we can’t stop going aww

Tara Sutaria, who was last seen in Siddharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan, looks adorable in this throwback picture with her sister.

The year 2019 marked the debut of several talented newcomers in Bollywood. Amid these, Tara Sutaria, who made her big screen debut with Student of The Year 2, emerged as one of the most sought after newcomers. She was seen in two big projects last year – Student of The Year 2 and Marjaavaan – and has already proved her mettle. Tara has garnered herself a massive fan following courtesy her stunning looks and acting prowess and the diva always treat them with stunning pictures of herself on social media.

And while the ongoing lockdown had stalled all the shootings across India, fans are certainly missing Tara’s presence. However, we have got our hands on an adorable throwback picture and it has all our hearts. The picture which was shared by Tara’s mother Tina featured the Marjaavaan actress with her non-identical twin sister Pia Sutaria and the young ladies were seen in hugging each other as they flaunted their flawless smile. In the picture, Tara looked beautiful in her cute side ponies, white top and denims.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria’s unseen childhood picture:

Talking about the work front, Tara will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s romantic action project Tadap. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is said to mark the big Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, Tara’s love life with and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Aadar Jain is also making the headlines these days. Although the couple hasn’t made their relationship public their social media PDA speaks volumes about their love affair.

