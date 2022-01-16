Tara Sutaria slaying in a white hoodie proves that ‘simplicity is the best policy’; PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria is one of the most stunning actresses of the current times. The actress has had a rocking 2021 professionally and she has a lot of exciting projects lined up in 2022 as well. Tara is gorgeous and there is no denying this fact. She often leaves her fans speechless with the sizzling pictures that she posts on her social media of herself. Today, Tara was spotted in her casual attire and it looks like she must be shooting for something. The Tadap actress looked pretty in a hoodie and gym tights as she was papped in the city.