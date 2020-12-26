Tara Sutaria snuggles up with boyfriend Aadar Jain as they celebrate Christmas together with movie night

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, who arrived in style at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch, recently took to their respective Instagram handles to give us a glimpse of their cosy movie night.

It seems like this year’s Christmas will always be special and memorable for lovebirds Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria as they ringed in the festival together. Notably, the Marjaavaan star made a stunning debut with her boyfriend at the Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch. The couple arrived in style and was colour coordinated in white. Not just this, the duo also enjoyed a cosy movie night after spending the afternoon at Kapoor family lunch. And, now going by the latest photos, it is evident that the two of them had a whale of a time.

Aadar and Tara snuggled up for a movie date night and spent the night watching the Hollywood classic Home Alone. They have also shared a glimpse of it on their respective social media handles. Taking to her Instagram stories, the stunning actress shared a picture of feet inside a blanket with a Christmas tree on the side and Home Alone playing on the home theatre. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Is there a better way to end the day?” while adding a Merry Christmas sticker. Aadar, on the other hand, also shared a similar picture on his Instagram stories.

Tara also re-shared Christmas trees’ pictures shared by her boyfriend. She captioned it as, “Nothing like home and those that make it special.”

Take a look at Tara and Aadar's Instagram post below:

Ever since Tara and Aadar have made their relationship official, the two of them have been inseparable. The lovebirds are often spotted in the city spending quality time. Last month, on the diva’s 25 birthday, the couple flew off to the Maldives and took the internet by storm with their breathtaking photos.

