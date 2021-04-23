Tara Sutaria snuggles up at home amid COVID surge as she urges all to ‘be safe’: We will get through this time

Tara Sutaria posted a picture on Instagram where she asked her millions of followers to be safe, well, and happy in the tough times that everyone is dealing with due to the COVID surge.

Most of the country and especially the big cities are suffering from the incredible surge of COVID 19. There are 3,32,921 new cases in the country on April 22. State and Central governments are fighting the virus with the help of brave frontline workers. Maharashtra and Mumbai have registered a huge spike in cases as a result of that, celebrities, who are bound to take maximum precautions have been infected by the virus. Instagram is filled with information regarding help centers, hospitals, and monetary help for the affected.

Marjaawan actress Tara Sutaria recently posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it by writing, “Be safe, be well and be happy. We will get through this time together.” Maharashtra has stopped all kinds of shoots in Mumbai till at least 1 May and as a result of that, the crews have gone out to Goa and different cities to film. Tara, who will next be seen in Ek Villain Returns with and John Abraham is shooting for the film in Goa. Mohit Suri, who directed the first part of the franchise is helming the second one as well and Tara is working with Mohit for the very first time.

Take a look at the post:

Tara started her career with Student of the Year 2 co-starring with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She did her next film with Siddharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshmukh directed by Milap Zaveri called Marjaawan and got a lot of praise for her performance. She has three films in the pipeline including Tadap with Ahan Shetty and Heropanti 2 reuniting her with Tiger Shroff.

Also Read| Tara Sutaria shakes a leg with her favourite star from Hello Charlie and it isn’t her rumoured beau Aadar Jain

Credits :Tara Sutaria Instagram

Share your comment ×