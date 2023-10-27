Tara Sutaria speaks about her Apurva character, says 'Roles like this are not often written'

Tara Sutaria started her Bollywood career in 2019 with Student of the Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday. After that, she acted in several interesting films across different genres. She is now gearing up for the thriller film Apurva, where she plays the titular character who fights for her survival. The actress recently spoke about her role in the film.

Tara Sutaria talks about Apurva

In an interview with The Times of India, Tara Sutaria spoke about her upcoming film Apurva. She said, "there is a huge responsibility" to play a titular character in a film. "From the get-go, I have had Murad sir, Nikhil sir back me, support me, understand me, and believe in me..."

She added: "As a young actor, it's a unique position to be in because roles like this are not often written. When they are written, as a young person in this industry, it's very exciting, but you know that this is not going to come your way very often. You feel like this is the shot to get it right."

Apurva trailer out

Yesterday, on Oct 26, the much-awaited official trailer of Apurva was released on the internet. It follows the story of a happy couple (played by Tara and Dhairya Karwa) as things take a ghastly turn when she goes to Agra for his birthday surprise. Tara's character is kidnapped by a bunch of criminals and taken to Chambal. The promo gives a glimpse of an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

The actress took to Instagram to share the trailer. Tara wrote, "If fierce had a name, it would be Apurva. A fight for survival like no other, watch this wild and gritty tale only on @disneyplushotstar from Nov 15."

About Apurva and Tara Sutaria

Apurva is written and helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Tara Sutaria, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, Sumit Gulati, and Aaditya Gupta. The film will be released on Disney + Hotstar on November 15th.

Tara's last outing was Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Ahmed Khan's action film Heropanti 2. Both projects were critical and commercial duds. She had also acted in Marjaavan with Sidharth Malhotra and Tadap. The latter was Ahan Shetty's debut film.

Tara made her acting debut in her teen years with the television show Big Bada Boom. She later acted in The Suit Life of Karan and Kabir, Oye Jassie, Shake It Up, and the reality show Entertainment Ke Lie Kuch Bhi Karega.

ALSO READ: Apurva Trailer OUT: Tara Sutaria takes center stage in fierce new role in her latest thriller