Tara Sutaria spills beans on being introvert and outsider: 'Don't know how to make yourself part of clan'

Tara Sutaria is one of the popular actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The actress is currently gearing up for her next release Apurva co-starring Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, and others. In a recent interview, the actress discussed her introverted nature and her experience when she was new in the industry.

Tara Sutaria on everybody having clans in the industry

In a recent interview with India Today, Tara Sutaria opened up on the difficulty in making bonds in the industry. Being an outsider and introvert in nature, the actress revealed that she has friends in the industry now, so she feels confident when she goes out, however, it was a unique experience when she was new in the industry.

She said, “When you are from the outside and when you come in, because everybody has their clans, you don't know how to make yourself a part of that. So there's been a lot of learning for me, and I'm finally opening up. It's been wonderful because I now have gotten to know people, and they are getting to know me, and I'm enjoying this.”

Tara Sutaria talks about her introverted nature

In the same interview, Tara was asked if her introverted nature works for her or against her. She shared that sometimes it hasn’t worked out for her. Sharing her observation, the actress believes that most young actors are comfortable speaking about themselves. However, for quite a long time, the actress remained in her shell as she has always been very reserved.

Nonetheless, the actress stated that she is changing. “I think that's changing a little bit now because I'm talking quite a lot these days,” she was quoted as saying.

The Tadap actress further added that during the first few films of her career, she wouldn’t speak. Being reserved in nature, she would let her co-stars speak and she would listen. The actress asserts that this has been learning for her, as not many people got to know her during the process.

“I'm also someone who likes to be at home. If I have a party, it's in my home. I'm not necessarily going to lots of other people's parties, and that's something that I have made a conscious effort to change because I have been too reserved for too long. And I'm excited about that change,” the Apurva actress shared.

