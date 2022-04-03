Tara Sutaria sports a funky look to jet off with boyfriend Aadar Jain on a vacation; PICS

Tara Sutaria is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood currently. She has a lot of exciting projects lined up for her fans and will be seen opposite actors like Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 and opposite Arjun Kapoor in Ek Villain Returns. Well, the busy actress seems to have taken a break from her schedule to spend some time with her BF Aadar Jain. Both the actors were spotted at the airport today as they were jetting off to an unknown location and we have to admit that they looked quite stylish in their airport look.

In the picture, we can see Tara Sutaria wearing black coloured track pants that she paired with a light green tube top and layered it with a denim jacket. The Tadap actress left her hair open and wore big yellow sunglasses and completed her look with white shoes. She even held a small clutch in her hand. On the other hand, Aadar Jain wore a brown coloured hoodie and paired it with blue denim and brown shoes. The actor carried a black bag pack as he walked with his GF.

Take a look:

On the work front, Tara will be seen in Heropanti 2 this year. The film is the sequel to Tiger Shroff's debut movie. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie also features Tara Sutaria in the lead. The actress also has Ek Villain 2 in her kitty. She was last seen in Tadap opposite debutant Ahan Shetty and her performance was loved in that film.

