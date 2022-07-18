Tara Sutaria to star in upcoming thriller 'Apurva'

Actress Tara Sutaria will be seen starring in the upcoming thriller titled 'Apurva', directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.

Tara Sutaria, who plays Apurva says: "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman, it makes me proud to be able to play 'Apurva'."

"This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength are remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."

The film will showcase the gripping story of a girl who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in this high-stakes game of life and death.

Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat says: "I appreciate the faith put in me by Murad bhai for loving the script from the get go and to being given the opportunity to direct such a unique story. It is a script that will totally enthrall viewers."

'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in an avatar never seen before, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

"Apurva is a story that excited all of us at the studio from the word go and we knew we had an incredible thriller waiting to be told. We are proud to present a compelling narrative that is going to keep the viewers engaged till the very end," said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Murad Khetani, Cine1 Studios adds: "When I heard 'Apurva', I instantly knew that this story needs to reach the audience. Tara, I believe is extremely talented and it will be exciting to present her in this thriller ably helmed by Nikhil Bhat."

Produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and starring Tara Sutaria, 'Apurva' will go on floors soon.

