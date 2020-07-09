Tara Sutaria steals hearts with her million dollar smile as she attends an event in a throwback PHOTO

Student of the Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria enjoys a huge fan following all over the country. Meanwhile, check out one of her stunning throwback pictures.

Tara Sutaria has been able to garner a massive fan following even after being just one film old. The stunning beauty made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 in 2019 that also featured Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. However, very few people are aware of the fact that she has faced the camera a long time before her official Bollywood debut! Yes, that’s right. Tara has been a part of multiple Disney shows.

Coming back to the present, the Marjaavaan actress is currently enjoying her quarantine break with her family. Well, we surely miss the times when Tara used to step out for daily activities including shoots and workout sessions. We have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of the actress that deserves your attention. She is seen posing for the camera at some event while holding a glass of wine. Tara is seen wearing a white sheer net dress in which she looks absolutely stunning. She teams it up with a pair of matching long earrings and ties up her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Check out the throwback picture of Tara Sutaria below:

On the work front, Tara showcased her brilliant acting prowess again in Marjaavaan co-starring , Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh last year that was her second movie. She is currently gearing up for her next movie which is Tadap alongside debutant Ahan Shetty. It is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic drama titled RX 100. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 co-starring and John Abraham.

