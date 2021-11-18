Tara Sutaria stunning look for Tadap promotion leaves beau Aadar Jain lovestruck

Among the couples who have been the talk of Tinseltown, Tara Sutaria and her beau Aadar Jain have been creating quite a lot of buzz. While the two have not spoken much about each other, whenever they are spotted together, their photos take over the internet. Even their posts for each other leave netizens gushing. And now, Aadar has gone ahead to express his reaction to Tara's latest promotional look for her film, Tadap and it has grabbed the eyeballs of fans of the couple.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tara shared photos from promotions of her upcoming film Tadap co-starring Ahan Shetty. In the photos, Tara is seen oozing gorgeous vibes in a brown co-ord set with heels. With perfect hair and makeup, Tara looked stunning and was all set to promote her film. Seeing Tara's flawless and stunning look, beau Aadar could not resist and drop emojis. He dropped a black heart and fire emoticon in the comments. Not just Aadar, Janhvi Kapoor also was in awe of Tara's look.

Take a look:

Recently, Tara and Aadar hit the headlines as a report claimed that the two may be all set to tie their knot soon. A report of Bollywood Life claimed that during their recent Goa vacay, they decided to get married. It further claimed that Aadar and Tara may tie the knot before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who may be getting hitched in Summer of 2022. While there is no confirmation about the same from both of them, fans of the two are excited.

Meanwhile, Tara is busy with the promotions of Tadap. She will be seen with Ahan, who is making his debut in Bollywood with this film. It is all set to release on December 3, 2021.

Also Read|Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain to get hitched before Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt? Deets inside